A busy night for Chattanooga firefighters

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Two separate fires kept Chattanooga firefighters busy Wednesday night.



The first fire, reported about 7:00 p.m., was at an apartment building located at 1207 Duncan Avenue.



Initial reports alerted firefighters that a person might have been trapped inside, but an inspection proved that building had been safely evacuated.



Battalion Chief Phil Hyman said in a news release that the firefighters located the fire in a kitchen and quickly extinguished the blaze. The fire damage was contained to the kitchen.



The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental. The occupant of that apartment told firefighters that he was heating up grease on the stove and fell asleep.



As a safety precaution, electrical service was disconnected from all of the apartments, the fire displaced six adults and one child.





The second fire was at 2545 6th Avenue in East Lake Courts about 7:35 p.m.



The fire was located in a bedroom and quickly extinguished, with no one was injuries reported.



Lt. Henry McElvain, with the Fire Investigation Division, said a 6-year-old boy had been playing with a cigarette lighter and caught the bed linens on fire.



The fire displaced one adult and two children.



The dollar loss was estimated at $5,500.



In both fires, volunteers with the American Red Cross responded those involved locate a temporary place to stay.