Sixty-eight year old hits the gym

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Myra Woods Jackson considers herself sixty eight years young. A little over a year ago she decided to changed her diet and started working out.

Since then she has dropped two dress sizes and says it's only the beginning of her new lifestyle. Mrs. Jackson workouts with her trainer at least three times a week. They spend time doing core exercises, cardio, and some resistance training.

Harold Flemister is Jackson's personal trainer and says he's noticed a big difference. Obesity runs in Jackson's family.

She put on pounds through her adult life, but says since she started losing weight she's noticed exercising has its benefits.

Flemister says once people make up their mind they can reach their goals! Jackson says the journey hasn't easy but she is constantly motivated by her son and daughter who are marathon runners.

She wants everyone to know that age should never be a factor.

Mrs. Jackson has of goal of getting back into her wardrobe that she saved throughout the years and plans to continue her new lifestyle.