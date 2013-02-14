Sisters motivate each other in weight-loss

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Shenekia and Robin Sturnes' mother battled breast cancer for fifteen years. After she lost that fight in 2010, the Sturnes sisters decided to take their health seriously and together they became a winning team. The sisters hit the gym five days a week. They participate in boot camp classes, lift weights, and they hit the machines for a bit of cardio.

But this hasn't always been their way of life. They used to be overweight and decided to change their lives in 2009 after their mother battled cancer for years. But in June of 2010 they lost their mom to breast cancer and they believe changing their lifestyle was what their mom wanted them to do.

They both say the journey has been tough, but having someone to hold you accountable makes it easier.

The Sturnes sisters say "There is no quick fix for losing weight and keeping it off and they have tips they refer to daily". They are both ten pounds away from their overall goal and they both are running a half marathon together this summer.