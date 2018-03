KNOXVILLE, TN (AP) - Some days, relief is hard to find.

Police in Knoxville say a man handed a pharmacist a note on Wednesday, claiming he had a weapon demanding a specific narcotic.

According to a Knoxville newspaper, the unflappable druggist told the man those pills were on back order.

Police spokesman Darrell DeBusk said the would-be robber then demanded a second type of pill and was told because of pharmacy safety procedures, the druggist didn't have immediate access to that medication.

The man gave up and left.

Police say he didn't show a weapon and no one was hurt.

