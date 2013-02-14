Tennessee guns-in-parking lot bill won't protect workers' jobs

NASHVILLE (Times Free Press) -- A House panel on Wednesday quickly advanced a bill that would block employers, businesses, colleges and churches' ability to bar handgun-carry permit holders from storing firearms in vehicles parked on their property.



But the bill's sponsor acknowledges that nothing in the measure would prevent employers from legally firing permit-holding workers who keep guns in their vehicles while on the job.



Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, said the Senate-passed bill doesn't protect permit holders from Tennessee's existing "at will" employment law.



That law allows employers to fire, suspend or discipline workers for any reason, good or bad, or for no reason at all.



