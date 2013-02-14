Tennessee guns-in-parking lot bill won't protect workers' jobs - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Tennessee guns-in-parking lot bill won't protect workers' jobs

Posted: Updated:
By Andy Sher, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography

NASHVILLE (Times Free Press) -- A House panel on Wednesday quickly advanced a bill that would block employers, businesses, colleges and churches' ability to bar handgun-carry permit holders from storing firearms in vehicles parked on their property.

But the bill's sponsor acknowledges that nothing in the measure would prevent employers from legally firing permit-holding workers who keep guns in their vehicles while on the job.

Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, said the Senate-passed bill doesn't protect permit holders from Tennessee's existing "at will" employment law.

That law allows employers to fire, suspend or discipline workers for any reason, good or bad, or for no reason at all.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.


Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.