MEIGS CO, TN (WRCB) - A trial has been set for a Meigs County Sheriff's deputy charged with aggravated assault.

Thirty five year old Bradley Collins faces charges stemming from a September shooting incident.

The deputy is accused of pointing and shooting his work gun at a man his sister says, assaulted her.

The individual was not hurt in the incident.

Collins will head to trial on May 23rd on one count of aggravated assault, and two counts of reckless endangerment.