(WRCB) - Tennessee's only female death row inmate wants her murder conviction thrown out.

Christa Pike was sentenced to the death penalty, for the 1995 death of another woman.

Prosecutors say it involved a love triangle.

Pike's lawyer has filed a petition claiming her constitutional rights were violated at the 1996 trial where she was convicted.

The petition describes Pike as "mentally ill, cognitively impaired, immature adolescent" at the time of the slaying.