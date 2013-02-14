Picture perfect Valentine's Day - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Picture perfect Valentine's Day

By David Karnes, Meteorologist
(WRCB) -  A happy Valentine's Day to you and yours. 

We will have an absolutely picture perfect day with highs climbing into the mid to upper 50s under sunny, blue skies.

We will have a cold front moving through Friday.  It will give us cloudy skies, but there will not be much moisture to deal with so I am not expecting much, if any, precipitation.  With that said, I can't rule out one or two light sprinkles through the day Friday, but they will be the exception rather than the rule.

Friday night into the weekend, much colder air will move in behind the front with temperatures in the 20s during the mornings and low to mid 40s in the afternoons.  We could see a flake or two of snow over the weekend, but, again, the chance is small.  Cold air will be the main feature of this front.

The next chance of significant precipitation will be Tuesday when we see some periods of heavy rain moving through.

