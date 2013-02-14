NAACP wants resignation of Cleveland councilman after alleged racial slurs

CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) - The NAACP is getting involved in a Cleveland matter, where a city councilman is accused of making repeated racial slurs on the job.

It's made people question his authority and call for his resignation but Councilman Charles McKenzie says he has no plans to resign.

He did recently resign as a part time deputy for the Bradley County Sheriff's Office.

He came under fire when two white co-workers filed complaints last month he used racial slurs on several occasions.

One deputy mentioned he made derogatory comments regarding race to other members of the patrol unit.

Now the Bradley County NAACP president wants McKenzie to step down from his elected council seat which he's held since 2010.

We spoke with Councilman McKenzie who said in a statement "I'm not resigning. I haven't done nothing wrong. white, black, whatever; I treat everybody the same. and nobody will force me to resign. I lived in Cleveland all my life and I feel like I got a good reputation. "

The NAACP is asking the Cleveland Community to contact council members.

The next Cleveland City Council meeting is February 25th.