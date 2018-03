MCMINN CO., TN (WRCB) - An accident on I-75 at mile marker 58 in McMinn County had the interstate blocked for most of the morning.

Two 18 wheelers collided just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

At least one person was taken by helicopter to the hospital.

Hazmat was called to the scene to clean up fuel that had leaked from the engines.

Southbound traffic was re-routed onto exit 60.

The roadway was reopened around 7:15 a.m.