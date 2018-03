CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - The man who killed a Chattanooga Police Sergeant and wounded another officer has been moved to a West Tennessee prison.

Channel 3 has confirmed Jesse Mathews was transported to the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville last month.

He had been housed in Morgan County for a 30 day assessment period following his sentencing.

Mathews has been given a "medium" security status, according to a spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Mathews avoided the death penalty by pleading guilty last December to killing Sergeant Tim Chapin.

A judge sentenced him to life in prison without parole.

Today marks one year since Mathews' mother, father, sister, and a family friend were sentenced in federal court for their roles in the robbery that led to Chapin's death.

