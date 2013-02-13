Scott Canterbury Talks Jig Fishing - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Scott Canterbury Talks Jig Fishing

By Chris Coleman, Channel 3 Outdoors Contributor
Using a jig and flipping is one of the pros favorite ways to put big bass in their boat. Most pros who have learned to stay at the top of the leader board know how, when, and where to flip to add bass to their tournament catch.

FLW pro Scott Canterbury will tell you" one key to flipping and using a jig is to find the correct fall speed that the bass wants to bite a jig". Weight and line size can also be factors to find the perfect combination.

Watch the exclusive Channel 3 Outdoors video above to see what FLW pro Scott Canterbury has to say about jig fishing and flipping.

