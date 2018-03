RHEA COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- A Rhea County man is behind bars on child rape and incest charges.



Investigators tell Channel 3, 43-year-old Oscar Livingston is believed to have sexually assaulted a child between March and August of last year.

Livingston was in court Wednesday for a bond reduction hearing, but the judge denied that request, keeping bond at $100,000.



Investigators say Livingston was picked up on capias warrant on February 6. A grand jury later indicted him for the alleged child sex crimes.

He's due in court February 28.

