Update: Man found dead in Murray County home fire

MURRAY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading an investigation into a fatal home fire in Murray County.

Officers say the call came in before 8 p.m. Tuesday. When fire fighters arrived at the scene on Hensley Road the double wide mobile home was completely engulfed in flames.

"We look out the window, we got a big picture window and the sky was all lit up," says neighbor, Ed Gregg.

Gregg and his wife watched from across the street as the trailer burned to the ground. "I think every fire truck in the county was there," says Gregg.

However, they didn't know the man who lived there was still inside. A fire fighter discovered the body in the bedroom. His death is shrouded in mystery.

"Now I find out somebody has been murdered," Gregg says.

The GBI was back on the scene Wednesday morning. "We brought them in because of the crime scene processing that they can do," Murray County Sheriff Cpt. John Cherry says.

Channel 3 has learned the man who stayed in the home was renting the property. Neighbors tell us he hadn't lived there very long.

Now, word on how he may have died is quickly spreading. "One is blunt force trauma. The other one, he was shot," explains Gregg. "Everybody in this county has a scanner."

Officers are not calling it a homicide investigation yet. "Any time there is a body in a fire or any scene we look at it from an aspect of it could be a criminal scene," says Cherry.

However, that does little to ease the nerves of area neighbors. "It's unusual. Take a look around, there ain't nothing here," says Gregg.

Officers say children did live in the home but they were not there at the time of the fire. Officials will not release the name of the person found inside until family members are notified.