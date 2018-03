PURCELL, OK (KFOR) -- Undercover drug agents defused a mini meth lab found inside a Porta-Potty on a golf course Tuesday in Purcell, Oklahoma.



Course staffers noticed strange sports drink bottles with chemicals inside the Porta-Potty and called police.



Officers arrived and soon realized someone had been inside making meth using the "shake and bake" method.



Three bottles were found, two of them exploded before detectives arrived.



Agents were able to neutralize the third one without the harmful chemicals erupting.



"If someone would have been in the Porta-Pot when it happened they might have gotten hurt by the flying plastic and the chemicals," Purcell Dt. Cpl. Scott Stephens said.



