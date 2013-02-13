Hot Seller: Girlie Guns

SHAWNEE, KS (KSHB) -- Gun stores are seeing a surge in the number of women purchasing firearms. An estimated 20 million women in the United States own guns and they are educating themselves on how to use them.



Rebecca Bieker is the founder of She's a Pistol, a self-defense company in Shawnee, Kansas.



Bieker said she came up with the name of the store, which is geared toward women, and sales have been strong.



"We are seeing more women come in that want to protect themselves, but also protect their family and they are realizing they are just as capable of protecting themselves and a family member and their male counterpart and they are taking it upon themselves to find a method that works for them," Bieker said.



Bieker said colorful firearms are popular with women.



One of those is Codie Allen.



"We all know what guns are capable of doing, and for me it was safety first. Being a mother of three, it's always going to be safety first," Allen said.



But after taking gun training classes, her feelings changed.



"Knowing that I had something, that could protect my family, if ever need be, was very empowering, and then knowing how to actually control and handle a weapon of that caliber," Allen said.



