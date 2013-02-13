US101 gets two Academy of County Music nominations

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Channel 3's radio partners at US101 - WUSY earned two nominations Wednesday in the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards.
In the On-air Personality of the Year/Small Market, the teams of Dex and Mo and
Gator Harrison, Styckman & Cowboy Kyle will compete with three other nominees for the award.
The awards will be Sunday, April 7, 2013 from the MGM Grande Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
The nominees for the music categories are below:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Jason Aldean
- Luke Bryan
- Miranda Lambert
- Blake Shelton
- Taylor Swift
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Jason Aldean
- Luke Bryan
- Eric Church
- Toby Keith
- Blake Shelton
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Miranda Lambert
- Martina McBride
- Kacey Musgraves
- Taylor Swift
- Carrie Underwood
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
- Big & Rich
- Florida Georgia Line
- Love and Theft
- Sugarland
- Thompson Square
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
- The Band Perry
- Eli Young Band
- Lady Antebellum
- Little Big Town
- Zac Brown Band
NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Lee Brice
- Brantley Gilbert
- Hunter Hayes
NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Jana Kramer
- Kacey Musgraves
- Sunny Sweeney
NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Florida Georgia Line
- Love and Theft
- Thompson Square
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY KOHL'S DEPARTMENT STORES [Winners of New Male, New Female & New Vocal Duo or Group Of The Year]
- Florida Georgia Line
- Brantley Gilbert
- Jana Kramer
ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Award to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company]
- Blown Away – Carrie Underwood (19/Arista Nashville) Produced by: Mark Bright
- Chief – Eric Church (EMI-Nashville) Produced by: Jay Joyce
- Red – Taylor Swift (Big Machine Records) Produced by: Jeff Bhasker, Nathan Chapman, Dann Huff, Jacknife Lee, Max Martin, Shellback, Taylor Swift, Butch Walker, Dan Wilson
- tailgates & tanlines – Luke Bryan (Capitol Nashville) Produced by: Mark Bright, Jeff Stevens
- Tornado – Little Big Town (Capitol Nashville) Produced by: Jay Joyce
SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR [Award to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company]
- Even If It Breaks Your Heart – Eli Young Band (Republic Nashville) Produced by: Mike Wrucke
- Over You – Miranda Lambert (RCA) Produced by: Chuck Ainlay, Frank Liddell, Glenn Worf
- Pontoon – Little Big Town (Capitol Nashville) Produced by: Jay Joyce
- Springsteen – Eric Church (EMI-Nashville) Produced by: Jay Joyce
- Wanted – Hunter Hayes (Atlantic/WMN) Produced by: Hunter Hayes, Dann Huff
SONG OF THE YEAR [Award to Composer(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
- A Woman Like You – Lee Brice Composers: Phil Barton, Johnny Bulford, Jon Stone Publishers: 3JB Music (BMI), Adios Pantalones (SESAC), Hears That Skyline Music (SESAC), Sixteen Stars Music (BMI), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. (BMI)
- Even If It Breaks Your Heart – Eli Young Band Composers: Will Hoge, Eric Paslay Publishers: Cal IV Songs (ASCAP), Will Hoge Music (BMI)
- Over You – Miranda Lambert Composers: Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton Publishers: Pink Dog Publishing (BMI), Sony ATV/Tree Publishing (BMI)
- Springsteen – Eric Church Composers: Eric Church, Jeff Hyde, Ryan Tyndell Publishers: Bug Music (BMI), Ole Purple Cape Music (BMI), Sinnerlina (BMI), Sony ATV/Tree Publishing (BMI)
- Wanted – Hunter Hayes Composers: Hunter Hayes, Troy Verges Publishers: Happy Little Man Publishing (BMI), Songs From The Engine Room (BMI), Songs Of Universal Inc. (BMI)
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR *(Off Camera Award)
- Rodney Clawson
- Dallas Davidson
- Josh Kear
- Luke Laird
- Shane McAnally
VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Award to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)] *(Off Camera Award) [TIE]
- Creepin' – Eric Church Producer: Iris Baker Director: Peter Zavadil
- Merry Go ‘Round – Kacey Musgraves Producers: Perry Bean, Kacey Musgraves Director: Perry Bean
- Tornado – Little Big Town Producer: Iris Baker Director: Shane Drake
- Wanted – Hunter Hayes Producers: Stephanie Reeves, Eric Williams Directors: Traci Goudie, Patrick Hubik
- We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together – Taylor Swift Producer: John Nguyen Director: Declan Whitebloom
- The Wind – Zac Brown Band Producer: Ben Kalina Director: Mike Judge
VOCAL EVENT OF THE YEAR [Award to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company] *(Off Camera Award)
- Don't Rush – Kelly Clarkson Featuring Vince Gill (19/RCA/Columbia Nashville) Produced by: Dann Huff
- Easy – Rascal Flatts Featuring Natasha Bedingfield (Big Machine Records) Produced by: Dann Huff, Brian Kennedy, Rascal Flatts
- Feel Like A Rock Star – Kenny Chesney (Duet With Tim McGraw) (Blue Chair/BNA) Produced by: Buddy Cannon, Kenny Chesney
- Let It Rain – David Nail Featuring Sarah Buxton (MCA Nashville) Produced by: Chuck Ainlay, Frank Liddell
- The Only Way I Know – Jason Aldean With Luke Bryan & Eric Church (Broken Bow) Produced by: Michael Knox
OFF CAMERA AWARDS – The following off-camera awards will be presented during the annual ACM Honors event held in Nashville this fall.
INDUSTRY AWARDS:
CASINO OF THE YEAR
- Agua Caliente Casino - Rancho Mirage, CA
- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Tulsa, OK
- Northern Quest Casino - Airway Heights, WA
- Red Rock Casino & Resort - Las Vegas, NV
- WinStar World Casino - Thackerville, OK
NIGHTCLUB OF THE YEAR
- Buck Owens' Crystal Palace - Bakersfield, CA
- Joe's Bar - Chicago, IL
- The Dusty Armadillo - Rootstown, OH
- Toby Keith's I Love This Bar and Grill - Denver, CO
- Wild Bills - Duluth, GA
VENUE OF THE YEAR
- Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH
- BOK Center - Tulsa, OK
- Klipsch Music Center - Noblesville, IN
- Meadowbrook - Gilford, NH
- Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN
DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR
- Billy Brill - Billy Alan Productions
- Jerry Hufford - Buck Owens' Crystal Palace
- Gary Osier - Gary Osier Presents
- Pat Powelson - Jayson Promotions, Inc.
- Fran Romeo - Romeo Entertainment Group
PROMOTER OF THE YEAR
- Brad Garrett - Police Productions
- Darin Lashinsky - NS2
- Debra Rathwell - AEG Live
- Glenn Smith - Glenn Smith Presents
- Ed Warm - Joe's Bar
MUSICIAN/BANDLEADER/INSTRUMENTALIST (MBI) AWARDS:
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
- Brett Beavers
- Buddy Cannon
- Dann Huff
- Jay Joyce
- Michael Knox
AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
- Chuck Ainlay
- Derek Bason
- Mills Logan
- Steve Marcantonio
- F. Reid Shippen
BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Dennis Crouch
- Kevin "Swine" Grantt
- Larry Paxton
- Jimmie Lee Sloas
- Glenn Worf
PERCUSSIONIST/DRUMMER OF THE YEAR
- Eddie Bayers
- Matt Chamberlain
- Chad Cromwell
- Chris McHugh
- Greg Morrow
FIDDLE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Glen Duncan
- Larry Franklin
- Aubrey Haynie
- Hank Singer
- Joe Spivey
GUITARIST OF THE YEAR
- Tom Bukovac
- J.T. Corenflos
- Jay Joyce
- Rob McNelley
- Brent Mason
PIANO/KEYBOARD PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- John Jarvis
- Charlie Judge
- Gordon Mote
- Steve Nathan
- Michael Rojas
SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT(S) PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Eric Darken
- Glen Duncan
- Jim Hoke
- Bryan Sutton
- Ilya Toshinsky
STEEL GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Dan Dugmore
- Mike Johnson
- Greg Leisz
- Russ Pahl
- Scotty Sanders
RADIO AWARDS – The following radio awards will be presented during the annual Radio Winners event held the day prior to the ACM Awards telecast, on April 6th in Las Vegas.
ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – NATIONAL
- Blair Garner After MidNite with Blair Garner
- Cody Alan CMT Radio Live with Cody Alan
- Kix Brooks American Country Countdown with Kix Brooks
- Shawn Parr The Country's Hotlist with Shawn Parr
- Whitney Allen The Big Time with Whitney Allen
ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – MAJOR MARKET
- Cornbread, Judi Diamond & Cap'n Mac WIL-FM St. Louis, MO
- Dr. Don Carpenter, Rachel, Grunwald & Jason the 300lb. Cowboy WYCD-FM Detroit, MI
- Drew Walker WUSN-FM Chicago, IL
- Edwards & Lee WYCD-FM Detroit, MI
- Trish Biondo WUSN-FM Chicago, IL
ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – LARGE MARKET
- Chris Carr, Maverick & Statt WUBE-FM Cincinnati, OH
- Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt & Kevin Freeman WFMS-FM Indianapolis, IN
- Lisa McKay WQDR-FM Raleigh, NC
- Q Morning Crew – Mike Wheless, Marty Young & Janie Carothers WQDR-FM Raleigh, NC
- Randy Carroll and Jamie Martin KAJA-FM San Antonio, TX
ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – MEDIUM MARKET
- Cash and Carey KWEN-FM Tulsa, OK
- Jack Ryan WMYL-FM Knoxville, TN
- Party Marty Mitchell WKMK-FM Monmouth-Ocean, NJ
- Rowdy Yates, Sunny Leigh & Carly Rush KVOO-FM Tulsa, OK
- Tom and Becky WBBS-FM Syracuse, NY
ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – SMALL MARKET
- Brent Lane WYCT-FM Pensacola, FL
- Dex and Mo WUSY-FM Chattanooga, TN
- Gator Harrison, Styckman & Cowboy Kyle WUSY-FM Chattanooga, TN
- Jamie Mac KCLR-FM Columbia, MO
- Philip Gibbons WGSQ-FM Cookeville, TN
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – MAJOR MARKET
- KNIX-FM Phoenix, AZ
- KUPL-FM Portland, OR
- WDSY-FM Pittsburgh, PA
- WQYK-FM St. Petersburg, FL
- WYCD-FM Detroit, MI
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – LARGE MARKET
- KAJA-FM San Antonio, TX
- WFMS-FM Indianapolis, IN
- WLHK-FM Indianapolis, IN
- WSM-AM Nashville, TN
- WUBE-FM Cincinnati, OH
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – MEDIUM MARKET
- KUZZ-AM/FM Bakersfield, CA
- WBBS-FM Syracuse, NY
- WGNA-FM Schenectady, NY
- WKMK-FM Monmouth-Ocean, NJ
- WMYL-FM Knoxville, TN
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – SMALL MARKET
- KCLR-FM Columbia, MO
- WXFL-FM Florence, AL
- WYCT-FM Pensacola, FL