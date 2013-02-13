US101 gets two Academy of County Music nominations

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Channel 3's radio partners at US101 - WUSY earned two nominations Wednesday in the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards.



In the On-air Personality of the Year/Small Market, the teams of Dex and Mo and

Gator Harrison, Styckman & Cowboy Kyle will compete with three other nominees for the award.



The awards will be Sunday, April 7, 2013 from the MGM Grande Garden Arena in Las Vegas.



The nominees for the music categories are below:



ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR



Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Miranda Lambert

Blake Shelton

Taylor Swift

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR



Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Toby Keith

Blake Shelton



FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR



Miranda Lambert

Martina McBride

Kacey Musgraves

Taylor Swift

Carrie Underwood



VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR



Big & Rich

Florida Georgia Line

Love and Theft

Sugarland

Thompson Square



VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR



The Band Perry

Eli Young Band

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Zac Brown Band



NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR



Lee Brice

Brantley Gilbert

Hunter Hayes



NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR



Jana Kramer

Kacey Musgraves

Sunny Sweeney



NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR



Florida Georgia Line

Love and Theft

Thompson Square



NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY KOHL'S DEPARTMENT STORES [Winners of New Male, New Female & New Vocal Duo or Group Of The Year]



Florida Georgia Line

Brantley Gilbert

Jana Kramer



ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Award to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company]



Blown Away – Carrie Underwood (19/Arista Nashville) Produced by: Mark Bright

Chief – Eric Church (EMI-Nashville) Produced by: Jay Joyce

Red – Taylor Swift (Big Machine Records) Produced by: Jeff Bhasker, Nathan Chapman, Dann Huff, Jacknife Lee, Max Martin, Shellback, Taylor Swift, Butch Walker, Dan Wilson

tailgates & tanlines – Luke Bryan (Capitol Nashville) Produced by: Mark Bright, Jeff Stevens

Tornado – Little Big Town (Capitol Nashville) Produced by: Jay Joyce



SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR [Award to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company]



Even If It Breaks Your Heart – Eli Young Band (Republic Nashville) Produced by: Mike Wrucke

Over You – Miranda Lambert (RCA) Produced by: Chuck Ainlay, Frank Liddell, Glenn Worf

Pontoon – Little Big Town (Capitol Nashville) Produced by: Jay Joyce

Springsteen – Eric Church (EMI-Nashville) Produced by: Jay Joyce

Wanted – Hunter Hayes (Atlantic/WMN) Produced by: Hunter Hayes, Dann Huff



SONG OF THE YEAR [Award to Composer(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]



A Woman Like You – Lee Brice Composers: Phil Barton, Johnny Bulford, Jon Stone Publishers: 3JB Music (BMI), Adios Pantalones (SESAC), Hears That Skyline Music (SESAC), Sixteen Stars Music (BMI), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. (BMI)

Even If It Breaks Your Heart – Eli Young Band Composers: Will Hoge, Eric Paslay Publishers: Cal IV Songs (ASCAP), Will Hoge Music (BMI)

Over You – Miranda Lambert Composers: Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton Publishers: Pink Dog Publishing (BMI), Sony ATV/Tree Publishing (BMI)

Springsteen – Eric Church Composers: Eric Church, Jeff Hyde, Ryan Tyndell Publishers: Bug Music (BMI), Ole Purple Cape Music (BMI), Sinnerlina (BMI), Sony ATV/Tree Publishing (BMI)

Wanted – Hunter Hayes Composers: Hunter Hayes, Troy Verges Publishers: Happy Little Man Publishing (BMI), Songs From The Engine Room (BMI), Songs Of Universal Inc. (BMI)



SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR *(Off Camera Award)



Rodney Clawson

Dallas Davidson

Josh Kear

Luke Laird

Shane McAnally



VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Award to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)] *(Off Camera Award) [TIE]



Creepin' – Eric Church Producer: Iris Baker Director: Peter Zavadil

Merry Go ‘Round – Kacey Musgraves Producers: Perry Bean, Kacey Musgraves Director: Perry Bean

Tornado – Little Big Town Producer: Iris Baker Director: Shane Drake

Wanted – Hunter Hayes Producers: Stephanie Reeves, Eric Williams Directors: Traci Goudie, Patrick Hubik

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together – Taylor Swift Producer: John Nguyen Director: Declan Whitebloom

The Wind – Zac Brown Band Producer: Ben Kalina Director: Mike Judge



VOCAL EVENT OF THE YEAR [Award to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company] *(Off Camera Award)



Don't Rush – Kelly Clarkson Featuring Vince Gill (19/RCA/Columbia Nashville) Produced by: Dann Huff

Easy – Rascal Flatts Featuring Natasha Bedingfield (Big Machine Records) Produced by: Dann Huff, Brian Kennedy, Rascal Flatts

Feel Like A Rock Star – Kenny Chesney (Duet With Tim McGraw) (Blue Chair/BNA) Produced by: Buddy Cannon, Kenny Chesney

Let It Rain – David Nail Featuring Sarah Buxton (MCA Nashville) Produced by: Chuck Ainlay, Frank Liddell

The Only Way I Know – Jason Aldean With Luke Bryan & Eric Church (Broken Bow) Produced by: Michael Knox



OFF CAMERA AWARDS – The following off-camera awards will be presented during the annual ACM Honors event held in Nashville this fall.



INDUSTRY AWARDS:



CASINO OF THE YEAR



Agua Caliente Casino - Rancho Mirage, CA

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Tulsa, OK

Northern Quest Casino - Airway Heights, WA

Red Rock Casino & Resort - Las Vegas, NV

WinStar World Casino - Thackerville, OK



NIGHTCLUB OF THE YEAR



Buck Owens' Crystal Palace - Bakersfield, CA

Joe's Bar - Chicago, IL

The Dusty Armadillo - Rootstown, OH

Toby Keith's I Love This Bar and Grill - Denver, CO

Wild Bills - Duluth, GA





VENUE OF THE YEAR



Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH

BOK Center - Tulsa, OK

Klipsch Music Center - Noblesville, IN

Meadowbrook - Gilford, NH

Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN



DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR



Billy Brill - Billy Alan Productions

Jerry Hufford - Buck Owens' Crystal Palace

Gary Osier - Gary Osier Presents

Pat Powelson - Jayson Promotions, Inc.

Fran Romeo - Romeo Entertainment Group

PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

Brad Garrett - Police Productions

Darin Lashinsky - NS2

Debra Rathwell - AEG Live

Glenn Smith - Glenn Smith Presents

Ed Warm - Joe's Bar



MUSICIAN/BANDLEADER/INSTRUMENTALIST (MBI) AWARDS:



PRODUCER OF THE YEAR



Brett Beavers

Buddy Cannon

Dann Huff

Jay Joyce

Michael Knox



AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR



Chuck Ainlay

Derek Bason

Mills Logan

Steve Marcantonio

F. Reid Shippen



BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR



Dennis Crouch

Kevin "Swine" Grantt

Larry Paxton

Jimmie Lee Sloas

Glenn Worf



PERCUSSIONIST/DRUMMER OF THE YEAR



Eddie Bayers

Matt Chamberlain

Chad Cromwell

Chris McHugh

Greg Morrow



FIDDLE PLAYER OF THE YEAR



Glen Duncan

Larry Franklin

Aubrey Haynie

Hank Singer

Joe Spivey



GUITARIST OF THE YEAR



Tom Bukovac

J.T. Corenflos

Jay Joyce

Rob McNelley

Brent Mason



PIANO/KEYBOARD PLAYER OF THE YEAR



John Jarvis

Charlie Judge

Gordon Mote

Steve Nathan

Michael Rojas



SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT(S) PLAYER OF THE YEAR



Eric Darken

Glen Duncan

Jim Hoke

Bryan Sutton

Ilya Toshinsky



STEEL GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR



Dan Dugmore

Mike Johnson

Greg Leisz

Russ Pahl

Scotty Sanders



RADIO AWARDS – The following radio awards will be presented during the annual Radio Winners event held the day prior to the ACM Awards telecast, on April 6th in Las Vegas.



ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – NATIONAL



Blair Garner After MidNite with Blair Garner

Cody Alan CMT Radio Live with Cody Alan

Kix Brooks American Country Countdown with Kix Brooks

Shawn Parr The Country's Hotlist with Shawn Parr

Whitney Allen The Big Time with Whitney Allen



ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – MAJOR MARKET



Cornbread, Judi Diamond & Cap'n Mac WIL-FM St. Louis, MO

Dr. Don Carpenter, Rachel, Grunwald & Jason the 300lb. Cowboy WYCD-FM Detroit, MI

Drew Walker WUSN-FM Chicago, IL

Edwards & Lee WYCD-FM Detroit, MI

Trish Biondo WUSN-FM Chicago, IL



ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – LARGE MARKET



Chris Carr, Maverick & Statt WUBE-FM Cincinnati, OH

Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt & Kevin Freeman WFMS-FM Indianapolis, IN

Lisa McKay WQDR-FM Raleigh, NC

Q Morning Crew – Mike Wheless, Marty Young & Janie Carothers WQDR-FM Raleigh, NC

Randy Carroll and Jamie Martin KAJA-FM San Antonio, TX



ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – MEDIUM MARKET



Cash and Carey KWEN-FM Tulsa, OK

Jack Ryan WMYL-FM Knoxville, TN

Party Marty Mitchell WKMK-FM Monmouth-Ocean, NJ

Rowdy Yates, Sunny Leigh & Carly Rush KVOO-FM Tulsa, OK

Tom and Becky WBBS-FM Syracuse, NY



ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – SMALL MARKET



Brent Lane WYCT-FM Pensacola, FL

Dex and Mo WUSY-FM Chattanooga, TN

Gator Harrison, Styckman & Cowboy Kyle WUSY-FM Chattanooga, TN

Jamie Mac KCLR-FM Columbia, MO

Philip Gibbons WGSQ-FM Cookeville, TN



RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – MAJOR MARKET



KNIX-FM Phoenix, AZ

KUPL-FM Portland, OR

WDSY-FM Pittsburgh, PA

WQYK-FM St. Petersburg, FL

WYCD-FM Detroit, MI



RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – LARGE MARKET



KAJA-FM San Antonio, TX

WFMS-FM Indianapolis, IN

WLHK-FM Indianapolis, IN

WSM-AM Nashville, TN

WUBE-FM Cincinnati, OH



RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – MEDIUM MARKET



KUZZ-AM/FM Bakersfield, CA

WBBS-FM Syracuse, NY

WGNA-FM Schenectady, NY

WKMK-FM Monmouth-Ocean, NJ

WMYL-FM Knoxville, TN



RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – SMALL MARKET

