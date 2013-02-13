Updyke in court for Auburn tree case

OPELIKA, AL (AP) -- University of Alabama fan Harvey Updyke and his lawyers are in court for a hearing leading up to his trial on charges of poisoning Auburn University's landmark oak trees.

Lee County Circuit Judge Jacob A. Walker III scheduled a hearing for Wednesday.

Walker is set to consider several motions filed by lawyers in the case, possibly including a defense request to move the trial outside of Lee County.

Prosecutors also have asked the court to revoke Updyke's bond.

Updyke is set for trial April 8 on charges of poisoning Auburn's oak trees at Toomer's Corner. He's charged with offenses including criminal mischief.

The university says the trees are all but dead, and they will be removed after the spring football game in April.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.