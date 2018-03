CLEVELAND (WRCB) - A single car accident early Wednesday morning resulted in a fatality.

It happened on Dry Valley Road in northeast Bradley County.

A person driving by saw the wreck called police around 5:20 a.m. It is unknown when the accident happened.

When emergency crews arrived they found a car in a field on its top about 25 feet from the roadway.

The single occupant of the vehicle, a 75 year old Jackie Pritchett, was found about 8 feet from the car laying on the ground.

Investigators say the victim was ejected from the vehicle.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.