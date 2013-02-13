LITTLE ROCK, AR (KARK) -- The sound of organ pipes rings through the sanctuary of Christ Church on Scott Street in Little Rock, Arkansas.



"We're charged with trying to figure out how to welcome every single person who walks in here as if its Jesus walking in the doors," says Reverend Scott Walters. "Is that person carrying a gun? We'd rather not be having that conversation."



The current law doesn't require churches to notify the public of its concealed carry policy either way, something the laws supporters still stand by.



Now that Arkansas' "Guns in Church" bill is on the books, Walters is wondering how many times his congregation will face a firearm on accident, like they did recently.



"An usher rushes up the aisle to a priest, this was less than two weeks ago," he said. "She told him that someone had walked in and there was a huge bulge in his pocket. It looked like there might be a pistol butt hanging out of it. Her question to us was what do I do?"



