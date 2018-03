CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - There is just a few weeks until the March 5th municipal elections.

Early voting begins Wednesday, February 13th and runs through Thursday, February 28 in Hamilton County. The Chattanooga mayoral and city council election is on the ballot.

During the city election in 2009, nearly 19,000 people voted. That's about less than 20% of the city's registered voters.

The general election is March 5th.

Locations for early voting are:

Brainerd Recreation Center 1010 North Moore Rd. Monday thru Saturday 10:00am - 6:00pm Hamilton County Election Commission 700 River Terminal Rd Monday thru Friday 8:00am - 6:00pm Saturday 9:00am - 6:00pm Northgate Mall At Former Shane's Rib Shack/Pizza Hut between Main Entrance & Belk Monday thru Saturday 10:00am - 6:00pm