Laissez les bons temps rouler/Let the good times roll!

NEW ORLEANS (NBC) -- Today is Fat Tuesday in New Orleans, the annual bash that marks the end of the Mardi Gras season.



The parades are rolling, the party is in full swing.



But beads aren't the only thing falling from the sky in the Big Easy.



Along with the purple, green and gold of the festival there is also gray this year: Rain clouds covering the French Quarter.



That's not stopping the celebration, however.



"Weather has nothing to do with anything at all," says reveler Heidi Bowers. "It's a party no matter what!"



Meteorologist Margaret Orr is the person parade leaders call when they are concerned about the weather, and she's confident this year's party won't get washed away.



"I don't think it's going to be an all day rain, we are going to have some showers moving through," she says.



And the truth is many may not even notice the rain after an hour our two on Bourbon Street.



Restaurants and hotels say the chance of rain hasn't dulled the crowds too much, and vendors say ponchos are selling almost as fast as beads this year.