Cloudy and mild today - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cloudy and mild today

Posted: Updated:
By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography

(WRCB) - With the rain passing off to the east, we will continue to see clouds and mild weather through the day with highs in the upper 50s.

The front will move through this evening bringing clearing skies and cooler weather tonight.  Lows will drop into the mid 30s.

We should have nice weather for the first part of Tuesday with lots of sun and highs reaching near 60.

Another system, however, will move in Tuesday night bringing clouds and light rain showers Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Don't worry.  As you are taking your sweetheart out on Valentine's the rain will be gone, and you will enjoy sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 50s Thursday afternoon.

Much colder air is forecast to move in this weekend.

Download the WRCB weather app for the 10 day forecast.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.