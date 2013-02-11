Cloudy and mild today

(WRCB) - With the rain passing off to the east, we will continue to see clouds and mild weather through the day with highs in the upper 50s.

The front will move through this evening bringing clearing skies and cooler weather tonight. Lows will drop into the mid 30s.

We should have nice weather for the first part of Tuesday with lots of sun and highs reaching near 60.

Another system, however, will move in Tuesday night bringing clouds and light rain showers Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Don't worry. As you are taking your sweetheart out on Valentine's the rain will be gone, and you will enjoy sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 50s Thursday afternoon.

Much colder air is forecast to move in this weekend.

Download the WRCB weather app for the 10 day forecast.