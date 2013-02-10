Dayton Angler Finishes Third in FLW Season Opener on Okeechobee - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dayton Angler Finishes Third in FLW Season Opener on Okeechobee

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Coleman, Channel 3 Outdoors Contributor
Bio
Connect
Biography
By Steve Kite, Channel3Outdoors.com Contributor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Michael Neal from Dayton, TN finishes third. (Photo by Brett Carlson) Michael Neal from Dayton, TN finishes third. (Photo by Brett Carlson)

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Professional angler Michael Neal from Dayton, TN came away with a third place finish in the season opening FLW Tour event on Lake Okeechobee this weekend. Neal had a four day total of 67 lbs. 12 ozs. which earned him a third place finish against 174 of the best anglers in the world and $30,000.

Neal fished areas that were adjacent to deep water. Deep water by Okeechobee standards is water five feet deep or deeper.

"I'm strictly throwing moving baits – a swim jig and swimbaits. I'm fishing a 1-mile stretch of water on the north end of the lake by the Kissimmee River," says Neal.

Neal said the area he was fishing held both prespawn and postspawn fish. He said a swim jig fished in the grass accounted for most of his big fish during the event.

The top ten are as follows:

1st – Drew Benton from Panama City, Fl. with 75-07 lbs. - $100,000 
2nd – Brent Ehrler from Redlands, CA. with 70-08 lbs. - $35,000 
3rd – Michael Neal from Dayton, TN. with 67-12 lbs. - $30,000 
4th – Wade Hendricks from Thompson Station, TN. with 66-13 lbs. - $25,000 
5th - Rick Cotten  from Guntersville, AL with 66-11 lbs. - $20,000 
6th – Casey Martin  from New Market, AL with 61-14 lbs.  - $17,000 
7th – Bryan Thrift from Shelby, NC with 60-14 lbs. - $16,000 
8th - Adrian Avena  from Vineland, NJ  with 58-13 lbs. - $15,000 
9th - Chad Grigsby  from Maple Grove, MN 55-10 lbs. - $14,000 
10th - Phillip Jarabeck  from Lynchburg, VA with 55-10 lbs.- $13,000 

Visit www.flwoutdoors.com for complete results.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.