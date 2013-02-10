Dayton Angler Finishes Third in FLW Season Opener on Okeechobee

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Professional angler Michael Neal from Dayton, TN came away with a third place finish in the season opening FLW Tour event on Lake Okeechobee this weekend. Neal had a four day total of 67 lbs. 12 ozs. which earned him a third place finish against 174 of the best anglers in the world and $30,000.

Neal fished areas that were adjacent to deep water. Deep water by Okeechobee standards is water five feet deep or deeper.

"I'm strictly throwing moving baits – a swim jig and swimbaits. I'm fishing a 1-mile stretch of water on the north end of the lake by the Kissimmee River," says Neal.

Neal said the area he was fishing held both prespawn and postspawn fish. He said a swim jig fished in the grass accounted for most of his big fish during the event.

The top ten are as follows:

1st – Drew Benton from Panama City, Fl. with 75-07 lbs. - $100,000

2nd – Brent Ehrler from Redlands, CA. with 70-08 lbs. - $35,000

4th – Wade Hendricks from Thompson Station, TN. with 66-13 lbs. - $25,000

5th - Rick Cotten from Guntersville, AL with 66-11 lbs. - $20,000

6th – Casey Martin from New Market, AL with 61-14 lbs. - $17,000

7th – Bryan Thrift from Shelby, NC with 60-14 lbs. - $16,000

8th - Adrian Avena from Vineland, NJ with 58-13 lbs. - $15,000

9th - Chad Grigsby from Maple Grove, MN 55-10 lbs. - $14,000

10th - Phillip Jarabeck from Lynchburg, VA with 55-10 lbs.- $13,000

Visit www.flwoutdoors.com for complete results.