Overnight fire destroys large house; $2 million in damages

HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB) - All three stories of a 7,000-square foot home in the Lakesite area of Hamilton County burned to the ground early Sunday morning. Five fire departments worked over night but could not save the home. Three antique cars were also destroyed.



The homeowners, James and Nancy Anderson, called 911 around 2:30 a.m. to report the fire at 2106 Driftwood Road. Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department answered the call first and noticed lots of smoke and flames showing from the first floor.

According to a news release to Channel 3, firefighters were able to keep the fire in the garage area until fuel from a boat spread the fire across the house in a few minutes. Dallas Bay VFD Chief Marcus Fritts called for backup from Red Bank Fire Department, Soddy Daisy Fire Department, Mowbray Mountain VFD, and Sale Creek VFD.



Chief Fritts said, "There were eight antique cars in the garages and we were able to save five of them. But this 7,000 square foot home spread rapidly with fire due to fuel from two boats, gun ammunition, etc. All three floors collapsed to the basement."



The homeowners reportedly told firefighters the smell of smoke woke them up. That is when Mr. Anderson found his boat on fire and tried to use a garden hose to put it out.

According to public property tax records in Hamilton County, the home was built in 1995.



No one was injured in the fire. It is under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. Damages are valued over $2 million.

