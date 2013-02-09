Dayton Angler Moves to 5th in FLW Season Opener on Okeechobee

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Professional angler Michael Neal from Dayton, Tennessee have climbed into 5th place in the season opening FLW Tour event on Lake Okeechobee.

Michael Neal is sitting in fifth place with a three-day total of 54 lbs. 11 ozs. going into the final day of the tournament tomorrow.

In the FLW format the field is cut to the top ten anglers on the fourth and final day. Anglers fishing on the final day will be competing for the first place prize of $100,000.

Visit www.flwoutdoors.com for complete results.