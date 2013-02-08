Assistant principal accused of bruising student's hand

RINGGOLD, CATOOSA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) - Aaron Black says Heritage High School's Assistant Principal nearly broke his right hand.

"He still can't bend any of his fingers," said Aaron's mom, Davida Caylor, as he showed us his bandaged hand.

The 15-year-old was called to Eric Beagles' office Wednesday afternoon after making inappropriate comments to another student.

Beagles gave him three days of in school suspension.

Aaron disagreed with the punishment and reached for the phone to call his dad.

Their accounts of what happened next are different.

"He turned my hand, squeezed it, and slammed it (on the desk)," Aaron told Channel 3.

"While Mr. Beagles was hanging up the phone the student's hand was underneath the receiver and the student's hand was injured," explained Principal Ronnie Bradford, in a sit down interview with Channel 3.

Principal Ronnie Bradford says administrators should only come in contact with a student in extreme cases, like breaking up a fight.

For that reason, the school system's human resources department is investigating.

"I want him out of the school system," said Davida Caylor.

Caylor admits her son has faced disciplinary action in the past, but she says this latest punishment did not match the crime.

"I believe in discipline. I believe in respect. I have no problem with that, and 9 times out of 10 I will stand on the school's side," she said. "I do believe for what was said both boys should have had in school suspension. I would not have disagreed with that. What I do disagree with is abuse."

Caylor says Principal Bradford has handled the situation well, calling her immediately after the incident so she could take her son to the hospital.

She says she feels comfortable with allowing Aaron to return to school Monday.

Beagles, who is also the school's head baseball coach, remains on the job until the school system decides what action to take.

The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is also looking into the incident.

Sheriff Gary Sisk says it's too early in their investigation to say if Beagles could be charged.

Dozens of Heritage High School students are hoping Beagles won't be let go. They took to Twitter Friday night, tweeting in support of the coach and administrator.