Dayton Anglers Make Top 20 Cut in FLW Season Opener on Okeechobee

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Professional anglers Andy Morgan and Michael Neal from Dayton, Tennessee have climbed into the top 20 in the season opening FLW Tour event on Lake Okeechobee.

Michael Neal is sitting in sixth place with a two-day total of 38 lbs. 3 ozs.

Andy Morgan made a huge move today climbing into the top twenty with a two-day total of 31 lbs. 4 ozs.

In the FLW format the field is cut to the top twenty anglers on the third day of competition and to the top ten on the fourth and final day. Anglers fishing on the final day will be competing for the first place prize of $100,000.

Visit www.flwoutdoors.com for complete results.