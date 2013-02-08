East Ridge Middle in state's top 5% for academic gains - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

East Ridge Middle in state's top 5% for academic gains

Posted: Updated:
7th graders listen to East Ridge Middle principal Steve Robinson 7th graders listen to East Ridge Middle principal Steve Robinson
7th grader Cameron Jefferies proudly shows off her certificate 7th grader Cameron Jefferies proudly shows off her certificate
District 8 School Board Member David Testerman District 8 School Board Member David Testerman
Each high-scoring student received a certificate and lots of handshakes Each high-scoring student received a certificate and lots of handshakes
Each grade got their own assembly at East Ridge Middle. This is the 7th grade. Each grade got their own assembly at East Ridge Middle. This is the 7th grade.

EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB)- Principal Steve Robinson says "the work never ends," but he is happy to see light at the end of the tunnel.  Robinson led three celebration assemblies (one each for grades 6, 7 and 8) at East Ridge Middle School, proudly displaying a letter from the State Department of Education.  His school was notified it had scored in the top five percent in academic improvement from 2011 to 2012.

District 8 School Board member David Testerman, a retired principal, told students and parents how rare it is to be honored for such an achievement.  He credited the school's faculty for doing the extra work necessary to improve test scores.

High-scoring students received certificates honoring them for their academic excellence.  Hundreds of parents and grandparents attended the celebration assemblies.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.