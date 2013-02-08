Puppy gets a helping paw

BRISTOL, VA (WCYB) -- An up-and-coming therapy dog is turning heads and stealing hearts.



The 11-week-old Golden Retriever is training to help people going through rehab, and she has a very special trait that's making her a unique fit for the job.



The little ball of fur seems like any other pup. She chews, she cuddles, and she runs. "It's just lots of fun, she's so playful all the time," said Doris Muse, a therapy patient.



However, there's something different about Lily; she's missing a paw.



"I really wanted to get a pet that could work alongside me that could help my patients. She did seem like the perfect choice," explains occupational therapist Heather Mullin.



Mullin is training Lily to be a therapy dog. On Wednesday, technicians fitted her for her very own prosthetic paw. "It's challenging, my dad and I did one for a cow years ago and it worked pretty well," said prosthetist Will Graybeal.



It was a complication during her birth and Mullin is hoping to turn it into something positive for her patients.



