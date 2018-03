NASHVILLE, TN (AP) -- A bill seeking to guarantee people with handgun-carry permits can store firearms in their vehicles no matter where they are parked is expected to be on the Senate floor early next week.

The chief Senate clerk told The Associated Press on Thursday that the measure is to be discussed Monday night. The House Civil Justice Subcommittee is scheduled to take the measure up on Wednesday.

The Senate proposal would not follow the model set by the state law that allows bar and restaurant owners to post firearms bans at their establishments. It also wouldn't exclude areas like schools, colleges and universities - which Republican Gov. Bill Haslam has called crucial to his acceptance of a final bill.

The business community has also voiced concerns about the measure.

