GA group plans gun violence rally at GLOCK Inc.

SMYRNA, GA (AP) -- Demonstrators who say the national debate on gun control shouldn't focus only on assault weapons are gearing up to rally at the corporate headquarters of GLOCK Inc. in Smyrna.

A spokeswoman for Atlanta Rev. Markel Hutchins says the reverend is organizing the Thursday event in the wake of shootings last week at Price Middle School, Morehouse College and other national incidents.

In a release, Hutchins says gun control discussions following the Connecticut school shooting should not focus exclusively on assault weapons when many shootings in urban areas are committed by criminals carrying handguns.

Several religious leaders, activist groups and victims of gun violence are expected to participate in the event.

The rally is set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday.

