(WRCB) - The elements may not stop the United States Postal Service from its appointed rounds, but tight budgets will.

Come August, the only home delivery you'll get on Saturdays will be packages.

Letters and magazines will be delivered on weekdays only: Monday thru Friday.

You'll still be able to get to your post office box Saturdays.

And packages will still be delivered straight to your door.

If your post office is open Saturdays, that will continue too.

The Postal Service hopes it will save 2 billion dollars a year.