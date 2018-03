SALE CREEK, HAMILTON CO., TN (WRCB ) - Students at Sale Creek Middle and High School continue to show their love for a teacher who's battling breast cancer.

We introduced you to Beverly Smith, when students and staff wore pink to support her.

She was surprised Wednesday with a special gift.

She was asked to come to the library, Alan Pressley, a friend of the school, and a big UT Vols fan, presented Ms. Smith with a signed basketball and shadowbox from Lady Vols legend Pat Summitt.

As she made her way back to her classroom, she was greeted by students giving her a standing ovation.

Ms. Smith says support like this has made her appreciate Sale Creek even more.

Ms. Smith returned to the classroom on Monday.

The Sale Creek volleyball team is hosting "Dig For a Cure" at its home game Tuesday night, with proceeds going to the Mary Ellen Locher Breast Cancer Center.