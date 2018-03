CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A trial date has been set in the case against the City of Chattanooga and its animal center.

The complaint stems from a raid nearly three years ago.

McKamey Animal Center claims they entered The Pet Company at Hamilton Place in an effort to prevent neglect and abuse.

The Pet Company attorneys claim the raid was timed so the store would fail the inspection.

Chief Judge Curtis Collier ruled McKamey employees will not be granted qualified immunities in the case.

They have until noon Thursday to appeal.

If an appeal is not filed, jury selection will begin in the case on Monday.

