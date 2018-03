CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A federal judge has sent the first recorded arrest for human trafficking in Chattanooga to a grand jury.

State charges of kidnapping, prostitution and domestic assault against Khari Troutman were dropped in state court Tuesday.

The accuser failed to show up for the hearing.

She told police Troutman transported her from Maryland to Tennessee, to make her a prostitute.

Wednesday, Troutman faced a federal judge who sent the case to a grand jury.

