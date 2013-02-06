Zorro Bait Co. Releases New Fish Friendly Culling System

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Every once in a while a product comes around that makes you say "why didn't anyone think of this before."

For years anglers have relied on the standard safety pin type culling systems to mark their bass while they are in their livewell.

Standard safety pin type culling systems work but they require punching a hole in the bass mouth to insert the culling pin which can cause injury and stress to the bass.

Zorro Bait Co. has just introduced a new fish–friendly culling system designed to not cause any injury or stress to bass while they are in your livewell. The system comes with five numbered tags which slide on easily and are easy to snug on the bass tail allowing the bass to rest uninjured and comfortable in your livewell.

The tag system will retail for $12 and you can find them at fallingwateroutdoors.com.