Crime Stoppers: Lookout Valley burglars on home video

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WRCB-DT) - This week's crime takes us to a secluded neighborhood in Lookout Valley. The bad guys waited until the good residents of Pan Gap Road had gone to work for the day before they started to pillage. "We basically have two young men that think that they can take advantage of someone," said Chattanooga Police Officer Daniel Jones.

One homeowner, though, had the foresight to hook up a number of surveillance cameras. And that gives us some very good images of the two and what they were driving.

It was late October when the two white males struck, between 9:00 and 10:00 in the morning. "It's obvious that they probably know the area and know who's not at home," said Officer Jones.

"As they drive in the driveway, (they) nonchalantly walk around and look in the yard and look in the vehicles in they driveway, Jones explained. "And then they go to the front door, knock on the door like they're really wanting someone to come to the door, and then the next thing you know, one of the young men decides to kick in the door."

There is excellent video of the two and the kicking in of the door. Once inside, the real trouble starts. "They basically destroy this person's house inside looking for stuff," Jones said.

The duo drove away in the green Ford Explorer, the owner of which is not a suspect, but the person has been less than helpful in identifying who may have been behind the wheel that day. Strangely enough, since the owner of the getaway vehicle was questioned, the Lookout Valley burglaries out here have stopped. One more bit of information about the green Explorer: there is a decal affixed to the back window. Investigators believe it may be a Florida Gators sticker.

Up to a thousand dollars reward cash waiting for your good information in this case. Who can help? "Anybody that may have seen this vehicle driving through their neighborhood," Officer Jones answered, "stopped at a house and noticed these two guys and may even know who these two guys are."

Do all of these facts add up to someone you know? Maybe the video reminds you of someone you have seen or heard of. If so, call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333

An officer may answer, but no one will ever know it was you who made the call; not the police, not the bad guys, no one. Clear you conscience and collect your reward today.