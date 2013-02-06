Forbes: Access America among "Most Promising Company" in America

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Forbes magazine, the national business magazine, has named a local company among the "Most Promising Company" in America.



Coming in at No. 9, Access America is a logistics company that recently announced the addition of 450 jobs in Chattanooga and eastern Tennessee.



In the story, titled "America's Most Promising Non-Tech Companies," Forbes said "CEO Ted Alling started the company with two college buddies as a 24 year-old in 2002. COO and cofounder Allan Davis has a tattoo of the company logo on his back left shoulder."



The 14 companies mentioned in these story include a wide range of companies, ranging from Popchips, the No. 5 pick to Plum Organics, No. 19.



The takeaway from Forbes' story is there are still some areas of the economy that don't fall into high-tech, but those numbers are dwindling - fast.

Read the Forbes story here.

