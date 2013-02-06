Hays State Prison warden replaced

FORSYTH, GA (WRCB) -- Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner Brian Owens announced the appointment of Rick Jacobs as Acting Warden at Hays State Prison in Trion effective immediately.



The move replaces Clay Tatum, who recently has had a troubled leadership at the prision.



As Acting Warden, Jacobs will be responsible for overseeing approximately 350 staff members and approximately 1460 male inmates.



"Our office is working closely with the Department during the transition of management at Hays State Prison," said Governor Nathan Deal. "We will continue to work alongside the agency until the transition is complete," added the Governor.



Jacobs has nearly 30 years of experience in law enforcement. In 1984, he joined the Rome Police Department as a Patrol Office and went on to serve as a Floyd County Probation Officer. In 1992, Jacobs began his career with the Department as a Probation Officer.



Since joining the Department, Jacobs has held various management positions which include Assistant Superintendent, Superintendent, Warden, Director of Special Operations, and most recently North area Field Operations Manager. In addition, he is a veteran of the United States Air Force where he provided protection to foreign dignitaries and high-ranking governmental personnel.



The GDC has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and houses nearly 60,000 state prisoners and surpervies over 160,000 probationers.



