Meigs County deputy indicted after shooting incident

NASHVILLE (WRCB) -- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested Bradley Collins, a Meigs County Sheriff's deputy after he was indicted by the Rhea County grand jury on charges stemming from a shooting incident in Rhea County last year.



Collins, 35, of Spring City, was indicted on one count of aggravated assault and two counts of reckless endangerment.



On September 23, 2010, while off duty, Collins responded to his sister's residence on Old Stage Road in Spring City after being informed that she was assaulted by her father, 46-year-old Randall Lee Copeland.



When Collins arrived at the residence, and determined his sister was safe and Copeland had returned to his residence next door.



Knowing that Rhea County Sheriff's Department was responding, Collins walked to Copeland's residence with his duty pistol. Collins alleges that Copeland had a rifle in his hands, refused to put it down, and Collins fired twice at him. Copeland was not shot.



Collins was booked into the Rhea County Jail this morning on a $10,000 bond.