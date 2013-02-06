Bourbon and Tennessee whiskey enjoy 2012 spike in sales

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) -- Bourbon and Tennessee whiskey had another sales spike in 2012, led by pricier premium brands.

Figures released Wednesday by the Distilled Spirits Council show bourbon and Tennessee whiskey sales from producers or suppliers to wholesalers rose 5.2 percent to 16.9 million cases last year. Revenue increased 7.3 percent to $2.2 billion.

In another sign of the category's strength, the council says 46 new bourbons were introduced.

Revenue from super-premium brands rose 14.4 percent last year, while premium brand revenues went up 9.4 percent.

The Kentucky Distillers' Association says the Bluegrass state produces 95 percent of the world's bourbon supply. There are more bourbon barrels aging in Kentucky than there are people living in the state.

Jack Daniel's, produced in Lynchburg, TN., is the dominant brand in the Tennessee whiskey category.