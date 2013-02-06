TVA applies for license renewal at Sequoyah

SODDY DAISY, TN (WRCB) -- The TVA has applied with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to extend operating licenses for both units at Sequoyah Nuclear Plant. Those licenses expire in 2020 and 2021.



"By applying for a 20-year extension of our current operating license now, we are affirming to the NRC that our plant is safe and in solid material condition," said Chief Nuclear Officer Preston Swafford.



The TVA Board of Directors approved the recommendation to file a license renewal application. The license renewal process is expected to cost approximately $23 million, including NRC charges to TVA to review the applications.



Renewing the existing licenses will allow the plant to operate until 2040 and 2041, respectively. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission initially licenses nuclear plants for 40 years of operation, with an opportunity to request a license extension for an additional 20-year period.



The NRC will hold local public meetings over the next two years as part of the license application process. TVA developed its own environmental report, as part of its application, to support the NRC review.



Each of Sequoyah's two reactors can produce more than 1,160 megawatts of electrical power, enough electricity to supply about 1.3 million homes.



Sequoyah has over 800 full-time employees.