CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The City of Chattanooga has approved Mayor Ron Littlefield's proposal for the new Moccasin Bend Clean Water Authority.

In a 7 to 2 vote, the Council okayed the plan to hire the company MWH Americas to put the Authority together at a cost of $100,000.

Somewhat like EPB oversees electricity, this board will oversee storm water and sanitary sewer.

Littlefield says his next step is for the Council to approve five board members he's named to serve on the Clean Water Authority.