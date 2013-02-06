Fans choose new Monopoly token

AWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) - Scottie dog has a new nemesis after Monopoly fans voted to add a cat to the game and eliminate the iron token.

Toy maker Hasbro Inc. announced the changes Wednesday, hours after voting on Facebook closed, marking the first time that fans had a say on which token to eliminate and which piece to replace it.

The eight tokens identify the players and have changed quite a lot since Parker Brothers bought the game from its original designer in 1935.

The online contest to change the tokens was sparked by chatter on Facebook, where Monopoly has more than 10 million fans.

The iron, wheelbarrow and shoe were neck and neck for elimination in the final hours of voting. Rhode Island-based Hasbro says fans from more than 120 countries voted in the Save Your Token Campaign.

Versions of Monopoly with the new token will come out later this year.

(Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)