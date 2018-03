CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A traffic accident on Highway 153 Tuesday night leaves one person dead.

Witnesses tell police that it appeared that 41 year old Adam Bailey of Chattanooga was traveling southbound on Hwy 153 on his motorcycle (a Honda CBR600) when 43 year old Samantha Stearns of Georgetown pulled her Dodge Stratus onto the roadway from a parking lot.

Bailey hit the vehicle and was ejected from the motorcycle. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Stearns did not suffer any major injuries.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.