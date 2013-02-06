TDOT to perform emergency pothole repair on I-24 westbound

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCXB) -- TDOT crews will repair a large pothole in the middle lane of I-24 West under the Spring Creek Road overpass at MM185 in Chattanooga today.



Work will begin at 9:00 a.m. and should be completed by 1:00 p.m.



Because of the repair's location, TDOT will have rolling road blocks and temporary ramp closures along the major routes leading to the work area.



In addition to I-24 West repair area, there will also be rolling road blocks on I-75 North beginning at the Georgia state line and on SR-153 South beginning at the Shallowford Road exit.



TDOT maintenance and incident management personnel will assist with traffic control during the work.

