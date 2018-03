CATOOSA CO., GA (WRCB) - A big mess in Catoosa County Tuesday night. The northbound ramp at the Cloud Springs Road exit is finally back open after being closed for much of Wednesday morning while emergency personnel cleaned up a tractor trailer that was leaking hot asphalt.

The driver who was on his way to Ohio when he noticed the trailer, which was hauling 5200 gallons of hot asphalt start leaking. round midnight and got off the 353 exit.

officials have spent all morning transferring the hot asphalt into another trailer. clean up crews have moved the truck to the shoulder of the road.