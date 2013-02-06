Dense fog this morning, blue skies this afternoon

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Calm winds, clear skies, and temps dropping to the dew point are combining to give us some dense fog this morning. Be careful getting the kids to school and yourself to work.

As the fog burns off, we will have nothing but sunshine and warm weather with highs in the low 60s.

Clouds will build in tonight as low pressure currently over south Texas moves into the Tennessee Valley. This will bring us about 1/2" of rain through the day Thursday. We will clear out Friday into Saturday. Temps will remain in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday, a strong front will begin to push through bringing rain to the area Sunday afternoon.

The rain will persist through Monday morning, and could bring rainfall amounts of 2" or greater.

The front will be east of town by Monday afternoon, but will become stationary, and could continue to bring on and off showers to us through at least Wednesday.

Download the WRCB weather app for a look at road conditions which depict the fog, the interactive radar, AND the 10 day forecast.