CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A false report puts Erlanger on lock down Tuesday night.

Hospital spokeswoman Pat Charles tells Channel 3, a man reported seeing a person with a gun.

She says the lock down was a precautionary measure and is now over.



Police arrested the man for making a false report.



He's being booked at the Hamilton County Jail.

Charles says Erlanger is back to business as usual.



